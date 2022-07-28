TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.46.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

