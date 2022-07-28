Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Tenable Stock Down 15.6 %

TENB stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

