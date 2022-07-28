Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

