Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

