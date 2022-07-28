Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Macquarie from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

