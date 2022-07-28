Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $474.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $200,467,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

