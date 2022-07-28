Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 61 ($0.73) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 55.50 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.21 ($0.54) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.57.

Insider Activity

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

