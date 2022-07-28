Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,727.50.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Relx

About Relx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Relx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

