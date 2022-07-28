Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.20

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 134294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sundial Growers Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 210.98%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 648,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 180,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

