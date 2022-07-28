Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.73

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 6122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 316.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 139,397 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

