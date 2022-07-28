Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$35.75, with a volume of 8924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.61.

Uni-Select Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

