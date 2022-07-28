Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.