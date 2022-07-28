Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.