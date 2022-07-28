Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 865.2% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.47. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

