Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.95.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

TSE BLDP opened at C$9.07 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -15.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.33.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

