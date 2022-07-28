Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in July

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGFEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.20 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of EGFEY opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.