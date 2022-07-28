88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the June 30th total of 1,610,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

88 Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

88 Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

Featured Articles

