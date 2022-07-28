AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $26.92 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.