AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $26.92 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
