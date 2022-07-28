DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $28.69 on Thursday. DENSO has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.98.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

