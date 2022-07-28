DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DENSO Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $28.69 on Thursday. DENSO has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.98.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
