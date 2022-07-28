East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in July

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the June 30th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.