DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DNA Brands Stock Performance

DNA Brands stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

