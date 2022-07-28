Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Endesa from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Endesa Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Endesa Increases Dividend

Endesa Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3539 per share. This is a positive change from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

