Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Energy & Technology Stock Performance

ENGT stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Energy & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

