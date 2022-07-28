Acushnet (GOLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Acushnet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 26.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 145.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

