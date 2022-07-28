Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $809.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Earnings History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

