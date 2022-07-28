Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $809.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

