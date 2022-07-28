Iron Mountain (IRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

IRM opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

