nLIGHT (LASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $520.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.34. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

