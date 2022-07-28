MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY22 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $108.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $317,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,473,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,183. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

