iSpecimen (ISPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

iSpecimen stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.73 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iSpecimen stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iSpecimen Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) by 903.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.81% of iSpecimen worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

