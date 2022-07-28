Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Lantheus has set its Q2 guidance at $0.67-0.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.90-3.15 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,798 shares of company stock worth $1,676,307. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

