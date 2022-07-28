Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $270.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

