Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.80. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $63.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,039,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2,129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 171,450 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

