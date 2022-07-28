Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,810 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.79 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

