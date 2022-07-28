Truist Financial Corp Has $389,000 Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

