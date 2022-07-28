Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE THC opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

