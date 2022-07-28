Cowen Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $64.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 594,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

