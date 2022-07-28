Bank of America Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

