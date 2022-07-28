Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $135.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

NYSE WMT opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

