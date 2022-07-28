Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $52.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

