Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $99.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.