UBS Group Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $47.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

