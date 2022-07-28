Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $450.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $625.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $604.58.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $467.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

