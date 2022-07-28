American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $157.00 at Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

American Express stock opened at $151.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $169.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

