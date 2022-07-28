Royal Bank of Canada Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $180.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of AXP opened at $151.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

