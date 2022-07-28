Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$166.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$153.18.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 4.2 %

CNR opened at C$156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$132.38 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$145.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$152.87.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,658,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,915,390,114.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,036,185 shares of company stock worth $153,932,744.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.