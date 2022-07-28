Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$153.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.91 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$132.38 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$152.87.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total transaction of C$26,096,128.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,183,753 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,983,915.12. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,036,185 shares of company stock worth $153,932,744.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

