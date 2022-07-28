EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.64.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$54.94 on Wednesday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.84.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.85 million. Research analysts expect that EQB will post 9.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is 9.39%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

