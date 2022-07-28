Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.57.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.65. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$8.18.

Insider Transactions at Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$110.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 1.1256949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$559,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,727,885.84. In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$559,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,727,885.84. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$439,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,014,266.19. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,819 in the last 90 days.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.