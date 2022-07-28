Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AANNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aroundtown from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

