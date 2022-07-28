Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCW. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.86.

TSE TCW opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.28 and a 12 month high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$218.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

